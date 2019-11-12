<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been listed in English Premier League Team of The Week.

According to popular sports data and statistics site, Whoscored the 24-year has been a regular for Leicester City this season, featuring in 11 league matches and scoring two times.

However, his brilliant performance in the Foxes’ 2-0 win against Arsenal last weekend earned him a place on the list.

In a 4-4-2 formation, the Nigerian international is in midfield alongside teammate Maddison, Wolves’ Adama Traoré and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

The forward players include Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu and Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez while the defence have the quartet of Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, Everton’s Lucas Digne and Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira.

Watford’s goalkeeper Ben Foster was adjudged the weekend’s best shot-stopper.

Ndidi has teamed up with the rest of the Super Eagles squad as they prepare to battle Benin and Lesotho on Wednesday and Sunday respectively for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.