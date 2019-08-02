<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles star Shehu Abdullahi has opened Football Academy in Sokoto State as a way to give back to the society.

The 26-year-old defender who is yet to return to his Turkish club-side Bursaspor has continued to enjoy his two-weeks summer holiday in Nigeria and had a chance to give back to his fans and also encourage young players in his home state.

Abdullahi Shehu Academy Launched! To compliment the Shehu Foundation programs, we have set up the Football Academy in Sokoto State. The target is to discover the talents, nurture them & give them the platform to excel. Sokoto State must produce the next Super Eagles stars. pic.twitter.com/fVuyrT6mfu — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) August 2, 2019

Abdullahi was part Genort Rohr side that claims their eight Bronze medal in the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to his Twitter handle to announce the lunched his Football Academy in Sokoto State.

Abdullahi started his career with Plateau United before a spell at Kano Pillars, Qadsia, União da Madeira, Anorthosis Famagusta and Bursaspor.