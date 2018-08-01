Super Eagles and Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has rejected a summer move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.

Onazi, who won the 2013 Nations Cup with Super Eagles in South Africa, was on the verge of Trabzonspor exit over financial state of the club which led to contractual debts.

Spartak then came knocking and the former Nigeria youth international fell for it.

However, it was learnt that after receiving assurances from Trabzonspor hierarchy of improvements in their finances for the coming season and that all areas would be sorted, Onazi called off his potential exit plan.

“Onazi is staying back at Trabzonspor”, the former Lazio mid fielder’s close pal disclosed.

“Trabzonspor have even started paying what they owe him.

“We spoke last week and he told me they have paid him some and that they have assured him their finances would be okay this coming season.

“That was reason he decided not to move to Spartak Moscow”.

Onazi was one of the 23-man Super Eagles squad members to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but didn’t kick a ball at the tournament.