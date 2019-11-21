<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has pledged to sponsor 100 Nigerian students to Kano-based Skyline University.

The ex-Leicester City striker forward grew up in the ancient city and also plied his trade with Kano Pillars in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) before moving overseas.

The Saudi Arabia based forward was on Wednesday, November 20, unveiled as the school’s ambassador and moments after the ceremony, the 27-year-old took to his official Instagram account to unveil some of the goodies he has in stock for Nigerians which includes education promotion alongside extra-curricular activities such as basic sports and mentoring programmes.

“I am a great believer in the importance of education hence, my excitement in joining this great team to promote this vision of becoming anything you want to be in life as long as you can dream it.

”So, I am pleased to let you know that I would be sponsoring 100 students at this university. Yes! 100. Details to follow shortly,” Musa penned on his Instagram page.

Interestingly, Ahmed Musa, who plies his trade with for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr has been involved in various charitable works that saw him build a N500m sports center in Kano.