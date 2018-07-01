Super Eagles defensive midfielder Nwankwo Obiora has returned to Portugal to join Boavista on a free transfer.

The former Inter Milan ace has returned to Portugal after the end of his contract with Greek club Levadeiakos.

The 26-year-old Obiora featured for another Portuguese club Academica de Coimbra between 2014-16 before he moved to Greece following a long-term injury that required surgery.

This is ninth club in Europe as he also previously played for Parma and CFR Cluj among others.

Obiora has also represented Nigeria at U20 level, featuring at the 2009 U20 World Cup in Egypt.