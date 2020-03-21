<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has named Brazilian and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as his football idol.

The 40-year-old who two FIFA World Player of the Year award and Ballon d’Or during his playing days where he was regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation and famous for his dazzling skills and ability score and create goals.

Ajayi has been key to the success of West Brom in this campaign, featuring in 35 games to help them to their current second spot in the Championship table, with only one point behind leaders Leeds before all leagues suspended across the world due to coronavirus fears.

However, Nigeria international has revealed his admiration for Ronaldinho despite been arrested after trying to enter Paraguay on false documents for a book launch.





Ajayi club official website: “Ronaldinho? Yes, there was nobody like him at the time. He did things no other player was trying; definitely my first football hero,”

Emulating his hero, the Super Eagles star has shown his versatility by playing in central defence, full-back and in midfield.

The former Arsenal star however, revealed his preferred position is center-back, where he has flourished for the Baggies this campaign.

“I feel most comfortable at centre-half. Always have done,” he continued.

“I’m more than happy to step into midfield if asked but I’ve never thought of myself as a midfield player.”

Ronaldinho who played for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan in Europe where he won three league titles and a UEFA Champions League, in addition to the 1999 Copa America and 2002 World Cup with Brazil.