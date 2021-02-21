Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen lost consciousness during Atalanta-Napoli and was rushed to the hospital, but according to Sky Sport the Napoli striker is now alert.
The Nigeria striker hit his head after a Cristian Romero challenge in the stoppages of Atalanta-Napoli.
Sky Sport reports Osimhen lost consciousness for a few minutes before he was stretched off.
At the beginning nobody noticed the player’s hit was so severe, but after a few seconds, players urged doctors to enter the pitch.
Osimhen was rushed to Bergamo’s Papa Giovanni Hospital accompanied by Napoli’s doctor and is reported to be alert.
