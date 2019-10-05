<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo injured as Benfica right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has replaced former Chelsea star for Brazil international friendly match in Singapore National Stadium, according to NFF.

The 2013 Africa Cup Nations winner absence will come as a big blow for both Nigeria and Leganes as the center-back who also missed the Super Eagles last friendly against Ukraine last month were he was then trying to regularise his papers in Spain.

Ebuehi who last featured for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup, makes a return to the team after recovered from a long-term injury he suffered at his Portuguese club Benfica.

Tyronne Ebuehi has been called up to replace injured Kenneth Omeruo for the friendly against Brazil in Singapore on 13 October. #SoarSuperEagles #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/Ir9Sj0DPk9 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 5, 2019

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr likely to stick to the center-back pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi following their impressive outing against Ukraine.

The fixture will kick-off at 8 pm local time and 1 pm Nigerian time.