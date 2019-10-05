Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo injured as Benfica right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has replaced former Chelsea star for Brazil international friendly match in Singapore National Stadium, according to NFF.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo injured as Benfica right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has replaced former Chelsea star for Brazil international friendly match in Singapore National Stadium, according to NFF.

The 2013 Africa Cup Nations winner absence will come as a big blow for both Nigeria and Leganes as the center-back who also missed the Super Eagles last friendly against Ukraine last month were he was then trying to regularise his papers in Spain.

Ebuehi who last featured for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup, makes a return to the team after recovered from a long-term injury he suffered at his Portuguese club Benfica.

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr likely to stick to the center-back pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi following their impressive outing against Ukraine.

The fixture will kick-off at 8 pm local time and 1 pm Nigerian time.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories