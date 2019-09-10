<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, is joint fifth highest earner in the Turkish Super Lig for the 2019/20 season.

According to Futbol Arena, Moses, who plays for Fenerbahce, is tied on fifth position with Galatasaray’s Steven Nzonzi and Trabzonspor’s Jose Sosa.

The three players will earn a total of €3.2m annual pay.

Moses joined Fenerbahce on loan from English Premier League side, Chelsea, in January, after failing to impress then manager Maurizio Sarri.

Colombia striker, Radamel Falcao, who just joined Galatasay is the highest paid, earning an annual salary of €5m.

Algeria’s Sofiane Feghouli is behind Falcao and is the highest paid African, at €3.8m. He also plays for Galatasay.

Uruguay goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, makes it one, two, three for Galatasaray, earning €3.5m per year.

Morroco’s Younes Belhanda also from Galatasaray is fourth, with €3.3m annual salary.

Others on the top 10 highest paid are Nabil Dirar, joint eight €3m, Domagoj Screw, joint eight, €3.0m and Luiz Gustavo, tenth €2.7m.