



Super Eagles midfielder Joseph Aribo was again in action for Glasgow Rangers in their pre-season game against Olympique Lyon inside the Groupama Stadium on Thursday.

The Super Eagles star kept his place in the Steven Gerrard’s team that defeated Hamilton Accies 2 – 1 on Saturday.

Aribo lasted for 57 seventh minutes but had hand in Rangers second goal of the game earlier in the second half.

Rangers went ahead after just 20 minutes when Lyon's Marcelo put the ball in his own net.





Joe Aribo then found Borna Barisic on the overlap and the Croatian left-back measured his cut-back perfectly. Hagi’s first-time shot took another nick off Marcelo on its way past his fellow Romanian Tatarusanu.

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder was replaced by Kiernan Jones, but Rangers were forced to play most of the game with a man less as Ryan Kent was dismissed by the referee.

Aribo has now featured in Rangers two consecutive preseason game and the team is gradually hitting form ahead of their Scottish Premiership kick-off against Aberdeen on August 1.