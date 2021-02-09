



After a bright start, Chidera Ejuke has now come under heavy fire at Russian club CSKA Moscow with an agent branding him “a complete failure”.

The Russian army club splashed 12 million Euros to sign the Super Eagles winger from Dutch club SC Heerenveen last summer.

However, he has only managed two goals and an assist in 14 appearances for CSKA thus far.





“Ejuke is a complete failure. In the end he will hit again, of course”, Belarusian agent Sergei Novikov told the Russian Match TV.

“Only a few years ago this boy was earning a measure of rice. Now let’s say he’s on a hundred thousand Euros, that’s a different price.

“Now Ejuke cost 13 million Euros. He came to Russia from the Netherlands, but I don’t think he was worth more than five million Euros. I would not have paid more than that for him.”