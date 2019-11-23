<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has announced the arrival of his new baby on social media.

The 24-year-old Stoke City star who missed Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Benin Republic and Lesotho shared the picture of himself carrying the latest arrival to his family.

His wife was also spotted in the picture the former Warri Wolves star posted on his official Instagram page.

It will be recalled the duo had a low-key wedding in Warri 2018 and it has since been from one blessing to the other. The Mercurial midfielder missed the double AFCON Qualifiers due to an injury he sustained at his London based club. Many will hopefully one day in the future the baby girl will go on to represent the Super Falcons of Nigeria.