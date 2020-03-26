<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian defender Shehu Abdullahi is delighted with the release of Enyimba’s star Dayo Ojo from the captivity of the kidnappers.

Ojo and Abia Comet’s player Benjamin Iluyomade were set free after four days, following efforts from Enyimba and the families of the players.

Both players were abducted by unknown Gunmen on Sunday along the Benin-Owo expressway as they are returning to Akure following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League amid concerns over the global pandemic, Covid-19.





Abdullahi who is on the payroll of Busarspor of Turkey, however, took to his social media handle to celebrate the freedom of the players.

“I’m excited to read about Dayo Ojo regaining his freedom. God will continue to keep all NPFL players safe.” He said in a tweet.

Just like Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade, Abdullahi started also began his career in the Nigeria professional football league, where he featured for Kano Pillars and Plateau United.

He also represented the in various levels from the U-20 to the senior national team, the Super Eagles.