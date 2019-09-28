<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins ends 24-months goal drought in style after scoring his first Bundesliga goal against Manuel Neuer in the 3-2 home loss to Bayern Munich at Benteler-Arena.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international rifled home from 35 yards after Marlon Ritter’s corner kick was not dealt with by Bayern Munich’s defenders, with Germany captain left stranded.

Bayern Munich grabbed two goals in 55 minutes thanks Serge Gnabry’s 15th-minute strike before Philippe Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time respectively but Paderborn reduce the tally in the 68th minute through Kai Pröger.

However, the home side celebration over the goal did not last long before Robert Lewandowski netted the third goal for the Bavarian and his 10th league goal this season before Collins scored in the 84th minute to leave the scoreline at 3-2.

The Nigerian defender played his sixth consecutive League game and 90 minutes under his belt as Paderbon remain at the base of the Bundesliga with one point from six outings as they host Mainz 05 in their next tie on October 5 before the international break

Collins has been included in the Super Eagles’ squad to face Brazil in October’s international friendly billed for Singapore.