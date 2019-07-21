<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has dumped FC Porto for another Portuguese club Vitória de Guimaraes on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was confirmed as The Conquerors player after reaching an agreement with Primeira Liga Champions.

Agu moves to Estádio do Dragão from Megapp FC in Nigeria in 2010 playing for the U19s before he eventually signed a professional contract and made two appearances for their first team but was a key player for the B team who play in the second tier of Portuguese football.

The Benin-born star was loaned out to Club Brugge, Vitória de Setúbal and Bursaspor due to his lack of first-team opportunities but the midfielder already began training with his new teammate under manager Ivo Vieira’s instructions.

Mikel has made seven appearances for Super Eagles so far.