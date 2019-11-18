<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has pleaded with the senior national team coaches to continue to give youngsters a chance to show what they can do for Nigeria.

Musa, who recently returned after a two-month injury spell, came on as a second-half substitute in both games against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The former Kano Pillars winger urged the Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to keep faith with youngsters who are in good form.

“It is about time we have a new crop of players for the national team,” Musa noted.

“The young players are coming up and we have to give them a chance. Soon maybe Ahmed Musa may not want to continue playing anymore and we have to groom a new set of players to over from those that are retiring.”

Musa, who has been with the national team for a decade, made his debut at 17 and has bagged 15 goals in 88 games for Nigeria.