Super Eagles attacking midfielder Joe Aribo has been declared fit to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 13 in Singapore National Stadium.

The 23-year-old London-born made his international debut in the 2-2 scored draw against Ukraine last month but Rangers even find back of the net just four minutes into the game in Dnipro.

Aribo who moved to Scottish Premier League giant from Charlton Athletic over the summer received 20 stitches in a head wound following an elbow from Livingston’s Rickie Lamie as he was forced off in the 22nd minute of the fixures last month.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told Glasgow Evening Times where he said: Nigeria international has made full recovery from the head injury he suffered last month and is in good shape to feature for the Super Eagles in their friendly against the Samba Boys next Sunday

“Joe (Aribo) was very close to being 100% so that is a positive for us.

”I would have Joe if needed but I wanted to give him, his scar as much time as possible to heal, he will go away on international duty and probably be involved with Nigeria”.

Joe Aribo was an unused substitute bench in Rangers’ Scottish Premier League 5-0 demolished Hamilton Academicals at Ibrox Stadium after former Tottenham Hotspurs striker Jermain Defoe scores hattrick.