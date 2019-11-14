<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles vice-captain Williams Troost-Ekong has applauded Nigeria’s hard-fought win over Benin’s Squirrels in their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The three-time African champions staged a comeback from a goal deficit to beat their guests 2-1 to kick-start their African Cup of Nations qualifiers on a winning note.

“Good to start our AFCON 2021 campaign with a win. Always special to play on home soil in Uyo! +3🇳🇬🦅#HomeBoy #Afcon2021q Nigeria Super Eagles,” Ekong posted on his Instagram handle moments after the game.

Stephane Sessegnon netted the opener for the Squirrels before Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu scored twice in the second half to hand Nigeria all the three points.

Currently, Nigeria leads Group L with three points after a win, while Sierra Leone and Lesotho are second and third respectively with one point each.