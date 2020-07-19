



Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has urged Arsenal not to allow club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave after his double helped his side to the Emirates FA final.

Aubameyang, whose future at Arsenal is yet to be resolved, bagged a brace to secure a shock 2-0 win against holders Manchester City at the Wembley stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal went into the tie on the back of seven straight defeats against City but put up a memorable team performance to oust Pep Guardiola’s side.

And reacting to the win Ogu, passing his message in pidgin English and who is a big fan of Arsenal, called on the club’s officials to do everything possible to make sure the Gabonese international extend his contract.





“I take God name beg you @Arsenal , make una no let @Aubameyang7 our captain leave this club. Thank you,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

And speaking on Aubameyang’s contract situation, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he hopes the win against City will convince his club captain to stay.

“Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction,” Arteta said.

“The way he looks at it when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced. But if he can see the success and direction we are taking it is the right one, I think he’ll be more positive about it, yes.”