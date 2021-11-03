Ex-Super Eagles star backs Antonio Conte to excel at Tottenham

Former Super Eagles ace Ifeanyi Udeze has thrown his weight behind the appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham coach noting that the former Inter boss has what it takes to turn the team around.

udeze who made 35 appearances for the national team maintained that Spurs needed at this time coach of Conte’s calibre who did not only mark a mark in the Seria A but has also coached in the premier league and thus knows the terrain.

“Conte is a very capable hand for the Tottenham Hotspur job. This is a manager who led Inter Milan to win the Serie A title last season. He has also coached Chelsea in the past and he did very well,” Udeze told Goal.

“He is an experienced manager and with his personality, he can take on any big team in Europe with this Tottenham team. Honestly, I am not doubting his ability at all.

“Conte knows what he wants. For him to join Spurs, I am sure there has been an intimate discussion about with the club’s management over funds to get players.

“He knows those players that can help him. For me, he will succeed at Tottenham Hotspur.”

The former West Brom and AEK Athens left-back however warned that want away Spurs and England captain Harry Kane will still head for the exit door despite Conte’s arrival, even as he revealed conditions under which Kane will jettison his exit desire.

“The truth is that Kane is not happy and that reflects in his game.

“The only thing that can make him stay is if Conte gets good players to complement his efforts cos he wants to win.”

Kane who led England to a second-place finish in the Euro 2020 Championship has been linked to an avalanche of clubs including Manchester City way back before former Coach Jose Mourinho who is now in charge of AS Roma was sent packing.

Conte stepped in on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after 18 months in charge. Aside from the poor run, Nuno was accused of failing to prepare ahead for trainings.

Conte will make his bow when he leads Tottenham Hotspur against Vitesse in Thursday’s Europa Conference League group stage fixture.