Super Eagles skipper set to quit Kano Pillars for Turkish club

Ahmed Musa is in line to quit Kano Pillars so as to complete his €2.2m (1.05 billion naira) one-year deal with Turkish Super Lig side this week.

According to an American-based agent, Justus, who failed to disclose the identity of the Turkish outfit, said. “The club first offered Musa €2m a year but he turned it down.

“The president of the club said that they could not go above that amount due to the coronavirus-induced financial problems every club in Europe is facing,” Justus told CS.

“However, the club’s president has said that they are desperate to have Musa on their pay-roll next season and have come back with a final offer of €2.2m a year,” he said.

But it appears Musa has finally reached an agreement with the Turkish side and the 28-year-old attacker will travel to the European country this new week to sign the deal.

Super Eagles captain, Musa on April 13 sensationally made his return to Kano Pillars for the rest of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Amongst the contractual agreement reached between Musa who left Al Nassr in October and Pillars is that anytime he receives any offer from abroad, he would be released.