Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is remembering his late mother a year after her departure from the world.

It’s exactly a year after the mother of the former Leicester City and Locomotive Moscow winger passed on.

Mrs. Sara Moses passed on in 2019, at the age of 66, but the cause of her death was not disclosed.

Ahmed Musa, however, took to his social media handle to shared photos from her funeral as he paid tribute to her.





He wrote: “Dearest mum, I can’t believe it’s been 365 days without you. Not a single day goes by without thoughts of you flooding my mind.

“It’s hard without you but I know you are in a better place. I am doing all I can to make you proud and I know you are smiling down on me.

“Rest well mum until we meet to part no more. Amen.”