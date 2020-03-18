<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel has reacted for the first time after his contract termination by Trabzonspor over coronavirus comment.

The 32-year-old midfielder who joined Turkish Super Lig club as a free agent on a two-year deal last summer criticized the football authorities on his social media post confirming he was not comfortable playing until the coronavirus outbreak was over.

The post, which was made a day before Trabzonspor’s game against Istanbul Basaksehir, received positive responses from two former Chelsea players of Didier Drogba and Ramadel Falcao.

Mikel now took his social media to reacts for the first time since his leaving the Turkish club over coronavirus fears.

Trabzonspor’s collection of former Chelsea players has gone from three to just one in the last couple of weeks after Daniel Sturridge’s contract was terminated due to a world-wide four-month suspension on gambling charges.

Mikel has featured times for Trabzonspor in all competitions and scored three goals in the process before leaving Medical Stadium.