Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has saluted Lionel Messi as “the greatest player ever to play the game” and that “he’s from another planet” as both teams clash in a World Cup decider tonight in Saint Petersburg.

Messi has not had a great start at the World Cup in Russia, but Mikel has not hidden his admiration for the Argentina captain.

“He is from a different planet, he is the greatest player to have ever played this game,” saluted the Nigeria captain in a recent interview in Russia.

He also voted for Messi at last year’s FIFA Best Awards.

The former Chelsea star will now have to be one of the men to stop the Barcelona super star tonight so that Nigeria and not Argentina go through to the next round of the World Cup.