



Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is ‘drawing attention’ from three Premier League clubs amid West Brom talks, according to reports coming of England.

The former Leicester City forward looked set to join the Baggies, but they could now face competition from a number of clubs for his signature.

West Brom are facing competition from three other Premier League teams in their aim to sign Ahmed Musa, according to reports.

Musa has been in England since last week , and is said to have impressed Sam Allardyce as the Baggies look to sign the forward on a deal until the end of the season.

The Nigerian international is said to have undergone a medical with a view to being offered terms.

However, a report by the Daily Mail claim that Burnley, Southampton and Brighton are among the clubs keeping an eye on the situation, with Musa’s former club CSKA Moscow also said to be interested.





The report claims that the Baggies will have to free up funds in order to complete the signing – who can join the club outside of the transfer window due to being a free agent.

West Brom completed the signings of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yukuslu, Mbae Diagne, Robert Snodgrass and Andy Lonergan during the January transfer window.

It is said that the signings mean the budget is now stretched, meaning that the Baggies may have to move winger Kamil Grosicki out of the club before signing Musa.

Legia Warsaw are said to be interested in the player, with the Polish transfer window remaining open until February 24.

It is reported that Musa is now contemplating pursuing other options as other clubs circle.

The 28-year-old has had a taste of Premier League football before with an unsuccessful spell at Leicester City in 2017.

Musa netted five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.