<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has refuted claims that he has been offered a coaching role by his former Club, Chelsea.

The Nigerian midfielder had a successful eleven years with the English side, lifting the premier league title, English FA cup and also the UEFA Champions league and the Europa league before his departure in 2016.

It was widely reported that Chelsea are interested in bringing the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning midfielder back to the Stanford bridge as an assistant to his former teammate Frank Lampard who’s the current manager.





However, Mikel has now dismissed all the reports and claimed there is no truth in the stories.

“To be honest, I have no idea where this story came from,” Mikel told SportWitness.

“I was surprised when I saw the news because neither me nor my club had a meeting with Chelsea about becoming a coach. Chelsea is, of course, my home, but the reports aren’t true.”

Mikel is currently on the payroll on Turkish side Trabzonspor and he’s on the verge of helping the team sealed their first UEFA Champions league ticket next season.