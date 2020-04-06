<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi set to leave South African club Kaizer Chiefs for unknown Belgium team this summer.

The 33-year-old Nigeria international has had a bittersweet stay at Amakhosi, where he has become the first choice ahead of Itumeleng Khune.

However, Kaizer Chief supporters still prefer Khune, and when the Super Eagles keeper Akpeyi makes a mistake they land on to him like a ton of bricks but this could make him jump at a chance to move away to a more recognised league.

According to citizen.co.za claimed that a Belgian side have enquired about the goal keeper’s availability for transfer.





The source said: “It’s a tempting offer. I don’t know if it has got to the club yet, but it might convince them to let him go,”

“I believe it is in the region of 40 to 45 million (rand) and that should be enough to sway their management.”

Matches of the South African top-flight were postponed on March 18 due to the outbreak of the virus, with dates for resumption still unknown, as countries continue to battle the spread.

Amakhosi are currently top of the league table, four points ahead of second-place Mamelodi Sundowns and Akpeyi has been a key figure in the team’s success, keeping nine clean sheets in 19 appearances and the keeper still under contract with Kaizer Chief until June 2022.