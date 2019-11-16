<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The accounts of Super Eagles players who participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt, with Nigeria winning the bronze medal have been credited with part of the 30 percent promised them by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The money was disbursed through Financial Derivatives, a renowned accounting firm.

It was gathered from those should know at the seat of government that the players were paid 30 percent of the country’s prize money amounting to $2 million. What this news translates to is that the players shared $600,000 among themselves and members of the backroom staff.

Not much was divulged to newsmen about what each player was paid. Nor did anyone squeal on how much the coach Gernot Rohr was paid. not even what the assistant coaches were paid was disclosed to newsmen despite subtle prompting on our source.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Friday that key Super Eagles players met with chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) where it was agreed that the players and coaches will collect their winning bonuses and entitlements at a later day in order not be distracted in the task of beating Lesotho inside the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru on Sunday.

Having beaten Benin Republic 2-1 inside the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, the players showed incredible understanding with NFF chieftains when they agreed to play both games without been paid after the games, insisting that they were playing for the glory to the country, not cash.

Indeed, Eagles stars were expected to have been paid $5,000 each for beating Benin Republic, with the coach getting $10,000 and others, including backroom staff, paid theirs based on their grades in the squad.