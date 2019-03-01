



Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have changed the date of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Seychelles billed to hold on March 23 at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba Delta state.

It was gathered that the dead rubber match will now hold on March 22 at the same venue.

A source close to the Eagles camp informed Sportinglife.ng that the new date is to allow the Eagles recover before their friendly match against Egypt on March 26.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is expected to release the list of players expected for both matches.

Rohr has promised to invite only fit and in form players for both matches.