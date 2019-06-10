<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles star Semi Ajayi has reacted after he was dropped alongside Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho from the 23-man Super Eagles squad for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 25-year-old former Arsenal U23 Skipper was born in London and could play as a midfielder or defender played 49 games for Rotherham United and an impressive eight goals in all competitions.

Ajayi who has made five appearances for Super Eagles before German tactician Gernot Rohr omitted versatility star but the Nigeria international took to his social media handle to reacts after been drop from the travelling squad to Egypt.

Ajayi has played for Cardiff City, Crew Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon, Dartford, Charlton Athletic, Arsenal and Rotherham United.