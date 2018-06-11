The Super Eagles squad have departed their Austria camp in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The three-time African champions will fly aboard a chartered plane to their base in Russia.

The Super Eagles will fly out in their specially designed white and green attire.

The flight time from Vienna, Austria to Yessentuki, Russia is around six hours.

Nigeria will be based in Yessentuki for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Stavropol Territory under Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

Yessentuki is a city in Stavropol Krai, Russia, located at the base of the Caucasus Mountains.

Left-back Elderson Echiejile tweeted shortly after the team’s departure: “Tell the World we are coming.”

“After three weeks of Intense training ,we off to Russia with full energy . May God lead us and give us the ability to function 🙏🏼,” John Ogu tweeted before the team’s departure as well.

Nigeria will face Croatia on Saturday in their first game in Kaliningrad before they face Iceland in Volvograd. Their final group game against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.