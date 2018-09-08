The Pirates of Seychelles may be ranked a lowly 188th in the world by FIFA, but Gernot Rohr is leaving nothing to chance and so he looks set to roll out his top stars as the Super Eagles aim to win today to get their 2019 AFCON qualification campaign back on track.

Rohr will keep faith with his players from the World Cup in Russia and also keep faith with his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation against the amateurs from Seychelles.

All the likely starters but Germany-based fullback Jamilu Collins were at Russia 2018.

Collins has been rewarded with an Eagles call-up after he worked his way to Bundesliga 2 side SC Paderborn and he is most likely to play in an unfamiliar rightback position, while Lokomotiv Moscow defender Bryan Idowu mans the leftback.

As widely expected Kenneth Omeruo will play alongside Leon Balogun in the heart of the back four in the absence of injured William Ekong.

The likely midfield will be Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi with Stoke City ace Oghenekaro Etebo playing behind top striker Odion Ighalo.

Ahmed Musa will lead the team and play on the right side of attack, while Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho comes in from the left.

Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne said the Eagles have shown his team respect by calling up a formidable squad for today’s game.

Eagles likely start list vs Seychelles 4-2-3–1: Francis Uzoho – Bryan Idowu, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun – Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi – Ahmed Musa (Captain), Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho – Odion Ighalo