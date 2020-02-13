<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newly appointed Assistant coach and former Captain of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo, says he cannot wait to start in his new position.

The former Everton defender was appointed as the assistant to coach Gernot Rohr by the NFF on Wednesday after relieving Imama Amapakabo of his duties with the team.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Yobo said he is really excited and cannot wait to get started.





“I’m thankful to God for this opportunity, I’m super excited to be appointed as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

“I’m passionate about the Super Eagles and this new chapter of my life and the new challenge ahead and I can’t wait to get started.” the former skipper stated.

Yobo was capped 101 times and represented the Super Eagles at three FIFA World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.