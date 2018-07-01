The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to action when tyey face Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on September 7 in Victoria.

The encounter will be their first competitive game following their exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The three-time AFCON winners who have missed out on the last two editions of the competition lost 2-0 against South Africa in their first game in the qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Libya on October 10 at home will the reverse fixture to hold five days later in Tripoli.

The reverse fixture against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa is scheduled for November 16.

The Super Eagles will round off their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Seychelles on March 22, 2019.

Dates and venues are subject to approval of CAF and respective Football Associations.