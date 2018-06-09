The Super Eagles have released their official team photograph for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

It is tradition for teams to take official team pictures — with all 23 squad members, the technical crew and backroom staff–for the World Cup.

In the Super Eagles picture are 40 persons in total, all 23 players in light grey polo tops, and the technical crew and backroom staff in green tops.

The team are currently in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf, Austria, preparing for the World Cup. They are due to leave for Russia, where they have a base camp in Essentuki, on Monday.

The Nigerian side will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the World Cup.