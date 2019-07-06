<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Botswanan referee Joshua Bondo will be at the centre when the Super Eagles take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in today’s (Saturday) AFCON 2019 Round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium.

The last two Super Eagles matches Bondo officiated ended in wins for the Nigerian side albeit in controversial circumstances.

Bondo was the man in the middle when the Super Eagles narrowly edged out the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on October 7, 2017.

The slim win ensured the Super Eagles sealed a place in the World Cup finals with a game in hand.

Bondo was widely criticised by Zambian fans for cancelling what looked like a good goal scored by their team in the game.

The defeat put paid to their ambition of attending the mundial for the first time.

The Botswanan most recent game involving the Super Eagles was the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya played on October 16, 2018 at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri, Sfax.

The Super Eagles won the game 3-2 but the Libyans protested against some of the referee’s decisions in the game.