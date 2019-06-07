<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Full house as Super Eagles ready to battle Zimbabwe international friendly in Asaba ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong.

Three-time African Champions return to the continental tournament after missing last two editions in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon after drawn in Group B alongside Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.

Gernot Rohr side qualifying for this year has played two friendlies with a 0-0 draw with the Cranes of Uganda in Asaba on 20th November 2018 and a 1-0 defeat of seven-time African champions Egypt also in Asaba on 26th March 2019.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe have faced each other six different occasion with Super Eagles triumph for times over the Warriors as both teams eager to make an impact in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Full House.@ighalojude and @WTroostEkong are now in camp.

All 25 players called up for #TotalAFCON2019 preparation will be part of training at 4.15pm today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

All 25 players called up for #TotalAFCON2019 preparation will be part of training at 4.15pm today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

It will be an open session

Super Eagles will be making their 18th appearance in the African continental competition, while Zimbabwe are making only their fourth appearance, following group stage exits in 2004, 2006 and 2017.

The German tactician will his final 23 man squad after Saturdays friendly in Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State before the depart for Egypt to play Senegal June 16 ahead of the Afcon kickoff five days later between the host nation against Nigeria opponent in tomorrow encounter.

THE 25 EAGLES IN AFCON 2019 CAMP

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)