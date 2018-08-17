Super Eagles midfielder Raheem Lawal has joined Al lttihad Kalba on a year’s deal.

Lawal also has an option of additional one year.

The former Nigeria U20 and U23 international last played for Osmanlispor in the Turkish top flight, but injury was his greatest undoing.

He was released after Osmanlispor were relegated.

The box-to-box midfielder, who was prominent with the Eagles under coach Stephen Keshi, has said he has since shaken off the injury and he is now ready to prove his worth again.