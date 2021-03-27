



Nigeria national team have qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The draw means the Super Eagles now have eight points from four games, the Republic of Benin have seven points while the Leone Stars and the Crocodiles have four and three points respectively from five games.





The three-time African champions are set to face the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo and will now aim to retain the top spot in Group L.