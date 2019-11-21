<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Nigeria’s senior national team Gernot Rohr has stated that the Super Eagles is in the right direction and pleased with the way things are beginning to look for the team and members of the team as national team players settle into their club after a productive international window.

Rohr speaking in a chat said the team has shown the depth of strength and character with the way the team currently plays and can now very well swing in between tactics in the course of a game with a better ability to manage scenarios in the course of a game.

“We’re on the right way now, this is two victories and we’re playing very well. Even if we concede the first goal, we know that with this kind of football, we can come back, that’s what happened in Uyo and again in Lesotho.

“We have now a team which is able to change organisation inside a match. We have a young team for the future.”