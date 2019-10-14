<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles played an impressive and entertaining 1-1 draw with Brazil in a friendly encounter at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday.

Aribo put the team ahead in the 35th minute but Brazil equalized shortly after the break when Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro found the back of the net from close range.

It ended in a stalemate as both sides couldn’t grab the winning goal despite creating so many opportunities.

Nigeria players were happy with their performance against the five-time World Cup winners despite their inability to hold on to their lead.

The players took to their Twitter accounts to share their thoughts on their performance and the outcome of the game.

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong wrote on his Twitter handle: ”🇳🇬 Great fight from the boys to get the draw against Brazil tonight. #NaijaSpirit.

“Thanks to @thenff and our President @PinnickAmaju for organising this good test against Brazil last night. The future of this young team is bright. I thank everyone supporting us”

Ramon Azeez, who was playing his first international game in five years, wrote: “Great effort from the guys to get the draw against brazil, thanks to all nigerians who came out and supported us and to the ones back home. #NaijaSpirit 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles”

Simon Moses also shared his thoughts on the game as he tweeted: @Simon27Moses: “Great team spirit boys we are @ng_supereagles”

Goalscorer Joe Aribo tweeted: “Tough game against a top Brazil side! Team put in a shift till the end. Delighted to have got a goal!! Thank you to all the supporters that came out tonight and also everyone supporting worldwide! 🦅🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles”

Injured goalkeeper Francis Uzoho wished himself quick recovery as he tweeted: “A big thank you to you all 🙏🏽. I will be be back stronger and better IN CHRIST ALONE”

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wasn’t left out as he wrote: “A good friendly game for Naija🇳🇬 and a fair result against one of the best team in the world … @Uzohof wish you a quick recovery bro 🙏🏾! Thank you singapore”

Debutant Maduka Okoye who replaced injured Uzoho also joined the party as he wrote: “Glad to have made my debut for Nigeria 🦅!It’s a dream come true playing for my beloved country 🇳🇬. Now it’s time to work even harder! Wishing my brother @Uzohof a speedy recovery 🙏🏽 Thank you Nigeria!”

The match will definitely boost the team’s confidence ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho next month.