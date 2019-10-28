<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former players of Super Eagles have offered to assist ex-Super Falcons and Nigeria national U-23 team coach, Kadiri Ikhana, who is suffering from a prolonged hip injury.

This is coming barely one week after newsmen reported that the coach could barely walk and needed financial support for a hip surgery.

The ailing coach told newsmen on Sunday that Obafemi Martins and other ex-internationals contacted him for help during the weekend.

According to him, a hospital in Abuja has also offered to treat him free of charge.

“The outcome of the tests I did last week shows that I have lower spine injury. I am going to Abuja tomorrow (Monday) after a hospital offered a free treatment to me.

“I am grateful at the way people have shown concern about my health. Many of my players have called me. Martins called me from Turkey. Ex-internationals in the United States also called me. They are all awaiting the outcome of my visitation to the hospital in Abuja to know which kind of help to offer.”

Ikhana has managed more than 10 clubs in Nigeria, including El-Kanemi Warriors, BCC Lions, Kwara United, Sunshine Stars, Sharks, Nasarawa United, Giwa FC, Shooting Stars and Enyimba.

The former U-23 national team coach led Enyimba to CAF Champions League glory in 2003.