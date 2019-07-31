<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and Levante of Spain player Simon Moses has opened a Football Academy in Kaduna State.

Dubbed Ajala in his home town of Kaduna, Simon launched Simoiben Football Academy as a way of giving back to the community.

Simon Moses sees this as an opportunity to educate and develop young players for the country.

“This is my root. I started here and I can see many young talents here. So, this academy is not about me, it is about these young talents here in Kaduna. I want to help them.

“The launching went smoothly. Thanks to the efforts and support of the Kaduna State Government, 1 Div GOC, Commandant NDA and Commander 1 Div Garrison. And to all who turned up for the event.”

The academy launch started with a Super 4 competition, which paraded profession players such as Super Eagles player, Francis Benjamin, his brother Felix Banjamin, Timothy Nansel Simon, Godwin and Josuha Obaje which took place at Ribadu cantonment, NDA Kaduna.

Present at the launch included Coach Imama Amapakabo, Tijjani Babangida and many other distinguished personalities.