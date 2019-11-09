Out-of-favour Super Eagles forward Simy Nwankwo was among the goals for Crotone in their 3-1 win over Ascoli in Italian Serie B cracker on Friday.
The reigning Serie B player of the month, netted his team’s second goal in the 34th minutes, after Giovanni Crociata broke the deadlock in the 6th minutes.
Simy Nwankwo continued his good form with a goal in #Crotone @FcCrotoneOff [3-1] #serieb win vs #ascoli
He was only recently named the Serie B Player of the Month for October.
Crotone were pegged back by Luca Marrone’s own goal a minute later, before another own goal by Nahuel Valentini restored Crotone two goals advantage.
In the current campaign, Nwankwo has scored 8 times along with 1 assists, after playing for 1330 minutes from eleven matches.
Nwankwo shots an average of 0.67 goals per game in club competitions.
Crotone are placed second behind Benevento with 21 points from 12 games.