Delta Sports Commission boss, Tonobok Okowa has confirmed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba will host another game of the Super Eagles in June during the next FIFA free window for international friendly games.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will likely play two top friendly matches ahead of June’s AFCON which will take place in Egypt according to reports credited to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation.

It is gathered that arrangements are already on the ground with top countries in the continent but will wait after the draw before making a final decision on who to play before then.

Already the Eagles played one high profile friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Asaba on Tuesday with the NFF keen on ensuring Nigeria doesn’t just participate but also fights for the trophy.

Having missed out on the last two editions of the tournament, the Super Eagles returned in Grand style qualifying with a game to spare after topping Group E with 13 points from six games.

