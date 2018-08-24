Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has placed four players led by Uche Agbo on standby for next month’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles.

The other players who will be cover for the 24-man squad named for the September 7 qualifier are Stephen Eze, Lokomotiv Plodiv of Bulgaria, Musa Mohammed, who recently moved to Croatia and striker Blessing Eleke.

Musa Mohammed is battling to revive his career after he failed to establish himself at Rurkish club Istanbul Basakispor, who did not extend his contract this summer.

Uche Agbo from Belgian club Standard Liege has long been on the fringes of the national team but has yet to win his official cap for the country.