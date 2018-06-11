The Super Eagles have each been paid $9,000 being the appearance fees for the World Cup warm-up matches against DR Congo, England, and Czech Republic.

It was gathered this was paid the team to further fire them up for the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday in Moscow.

It was also learnt that appearance fee for each match was $3,000-a-man.

Speaking, a top board member of the Nigeria Football Federation said, “The appearance fees for all the pre-World Cup matches have been paid as the federation try to ensure that the players are in right frame of mind.”

The board member went further to state that the players were happy with the treatment they were receiving and that would only serve to bring out the best in them at the tournament which starts in a few days.

Calling on Nigerians to get behind the Super Eagles, he said, “We are using this medium to call on Nigerians to get behind the team and those spreading rumours regarding the welfare of the team should make enquiry.

“This is first time in history of the Super Eagles that players receive all that their entitlement before a major tournament.”

The soft spoken administrator concluded by stating his happiness with how the preparation for the World Cup has gone as he vowed that the federation would continue to throw their weight behind the team to ensure they deliver on their mandate as the NFF board.