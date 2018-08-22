The Super Eagles will open training camp on September 1 ahead of a 2019 AFCON qualifier in Seychelles, according to officials.

Nigeria will fly out from Abuja to Seychelles for the game.

Seychelles will host the Eagles on September 8 in continuation of the qualifying tournament for 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

Rohr will announce his squad for the match in the new week, officials also said.

It will be the first match for the national team since they crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June.

Both Nigeria and Seychelles are without points after they lost their opening qualifiers.

The Eagles lost 2-0 at home to South Africa, while Libya pounded Seychelles 5-1 at home.

The top two teams in this group will qualify for next year’s expanded AFCON.