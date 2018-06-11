Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is thrilled to have joined English Championship club Stoke City.

Etebo, 22, joined the Potters on Monday from Portuguese club Feirense on a five-year deal reportedly worth €7.2million.

“Happy to be a Potter! See you guys after the World Cup!” he wrote on Twitter few hours after completing the move.

Etebo has been capped 14 times by Nigeria and came on as a substitute in last week’s friendly against England at Wembley.

He will be part of the Nigerian squad that will face Group D World Cup games against Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Etebo, who started his career with Warri Wolves in Nigeria, joined Feirense in 2016 and made 45 league appearances, scoring seven goals.

He made 12 appearances for Las Palmas whilst on loan with the team from Gran Canaria.