



Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi will begin ‘walking exercise’ in a forthnight.

Onazi, 26, ruptured his Achilles tendon while in action for Trabzonspor in a Turkish League game against Rizespor in December 2018 and has since undergone surgery.

“He (Onazi) is getting on well and in two to three weeks, he will be back starting with a ‘walking exercise.” A close source revealed to newsmen.

“He’s lucky to have received good attention and we just want to see him back and better on the pitch again.”

Recall in January, Onazi expressed confidence in a chat with newsmen that he will be fully fit for to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations in Egypt.

“It was a big setback but I thank God for the way I am recuperating.”

“Several reports claim I will play not play again for Trabzonspor till the end of the season but trust me I will be back before the season ends and play some games before the AFCON,” Onazi said.